What channel is Titans vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 8

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 8 in the team’s second contest of the season. The Titans won the previous meeting between the two teams, but the Colts are vastly improved from that contest and should put up a better fight this time around.

The Titans are rolling with wins over the Bills and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. Tennessee has established itself as a threat over the last few games and is playing better on both sides of the ball. Derrick Henry continues to churn out yards at a record pace and A.J. Brown is starting to find his rhythm. If Tennessee’s defense can keep improving, this team is a Super Bowl contender.

The Colts were abysmal out of the gate, but have rattled off two straight wins entering Week 8. Indianapolis could’ve had a third straight win if it wasn’t for Lamar Jackson. The point is Carson Wentz is playing well now and Indy’s defense is making stops in key moments. Michael Pittman Jr. is becoming a star at receiver.

Titans vs. Colts TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts are 1.5-point favorites in this game against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Indianapolis is -125 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is +105. The over/under is set at 50.5.