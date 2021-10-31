What channel is Bengals vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 8

The Cincinnati Bengals will look for their third consecutive victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 31st from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

Cincinnati is a fun, young team to watch to this point of the season, and the Bengals are coming off consecutive blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati is tied at the top of the AFC North standings with Baltimore at 5-2 as a balanced team that ranks inside the top four in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

New York will be without Zach Wilson, who left last week’s beatdown from the New England Patriots, and Mike White will get the start in his place. The Jets are in danger of losing their third consecutive game for the third time this season with an offense that is ahead of only the Chicago Bears in yards per play.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Cincinnati is an 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -575 moneyline odds, while New York is a +410 underdog. The point total is set at 42.5.