What channel is Patriots vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 8

The Los Angeles Chargers had a three-game winning streak snapped in their last time out, and they’ll look to build a new one starting with the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 31st. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and can be seen on CBS.

The Chargers were handled by the Baltimore Ravens, but they had an week to recover from that loss heading into Sunday. Los Angeles would move into a tie for first place in the AFC West with a victory with the Las Vegas Raiders, which are off this week.

The Patriots completely humiliated the New York Jets last weekend with a 54-13 victory as they rebounded from an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England improved to 3-4 and is 1.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills in the division, and the two AFC East teams have yet to play each other this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -210 moneyline odds, while New England is a +175 underdog. The point total is set at 49.5.