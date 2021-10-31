What channel is Jaguars vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 8

The Seattle Seahawks will look to avoid a four-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 31st. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and can be seen on CBS.

Geno Smith took over for an injured Russell Wilson in the third quarter of Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the Seahawks lost each of their next two games by three points with Smith as the starting quarterback. Seattle dropped to 2-5 on the season and is sitting in last place in the NFC West.

Jacksonville went into last week’s bye coming off an overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins in London for the first win of the Urban Meyer era. The Jaguars will enter Sunday’s game with a 1-5 record, which is not even last place in the AFC South because the Houston Texans exist.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Seattle is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -195 moneyline odds, while Jacksonville is a +165 underdog. The point total is set at 44.5.