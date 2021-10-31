What channel is Washington vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 8

After a 3-0 start to the season, the Denver Broncos will look to avoid their fifth consecutive loss when the host a struggling Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31st. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado and can be seen on FOX.

The main reason for the success early on is Denver’s first three games came against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, but the Broncos have struggled with the better competition especially offensively over the past month. Denver will enter Sunday’s game with a 3-4 record, tied for last place in a competitive AFC West.

Washington is in a three-way tie for second place in their division at 2-5, so you can see how well teams are playing in the NFC East. The Football Team lost three consecutive games but have a chance to head into the bye week on a high note, though Washington’s defense is struggling as they rank No. 25 in opponent yards per play.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, while Washington is a +155 underdog. The point total is set at 44.5.