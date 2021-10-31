What channel is Bucs vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to keep their winning streak rolling into the bye week as they head on the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 31st. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and can be seen on FOX.

Tampa Bay remains a favorite to win the Super Bowl as the defending champs, and the Buccaneers won five consecutive games heading into Sunday. With a 6-1 record, Tampa Bay is alone for the top spot in the NFC South as one of five teams that have just one loss this season.

New Orleans has the second best record in the division at 4-2 and has the best chance of the other NFC South teams to challenge Tampa Bay. The Saints will go for their third consecutive win, though they are playing on a slightly short week since they played the Monday night game in Week 7.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Tampa Bay is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 moneyline odds, while New Orleans is a +170 underdog. The point total is set at 50.5.