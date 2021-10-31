What channel is Cowboys vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road following a bye week as they are set to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 31st. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and can be seen on NBC.

Dallas already has a big lead in the NFC East as they are in first place with a 5-1 record, while the rest of the division sits in a three-way tie at 2-5. The Cowboys fell short in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but won five in a row since then. Be sure to check the injury reports prior to the game to see if Dak Prescott will be available in this game.

Minnesota is also coming off a bye week and will look for a third straight win. The Vikings have fallen behind the 7-1 Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, though Minnesota is 3-3 for second place in the division. With the amount of playmakers on the Vikings offense, they could be in for a big day on Sunday night.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 31st

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, while Dallas is a +135 underdog. The point total is set at 52.