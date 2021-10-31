NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 8

The NFL is headed into the late Sunday slate for Week 8 with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to come. In the meantime, it’s been a busy week for some divisional rivalries to go along with some big blowouts.

The 1 p.m. ET slate saw the Rams and Eagles each win big. Maybe the Lions and Texans can play a postseason game for the No. 1 pick — or to just avoid getting relegated to the new XFL.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after eight weeks of football. We’ll update with Giants and Chiefs records after Monday Night Football.

AFC East

Analysis

AFC North

Analysis

AFC South

The Texans got blown out at home against the Rams.

AFC West

Analysis

NFC East

The Eagles opened the week for the NFC East with an impressive thumping of the Lions.

NFC North

The Packers moved into the top spot in the NFC with a win over the previously unbeaten Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Detroit had their worst performance of the year in a loss to the Eagles.

NFC South

The Panthers moved out of the cellar with a win in Atlanta over the Falcons.

NFC West

The Cardinals lost their zero, losing in the closing minutes to the Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Rams crushed the Texans in Houston.