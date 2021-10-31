NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 8

The NFL is headed into the late Sunday slate for Week 8 with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to come. In the meantime, it’s been a busy week for some divisional rivalries to go along with some big blowouts.
The 1 p.m. ET slate saw the Rams and Eagles each win big. Maybe the Lions and Texans can play a postseason game for the No. 1 pick — or to just avoid getting relegated to the new XFL.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after eight weeks of football. We’ll update with Giants and Chiefs records after Monday Night Football.
AFC East
Analysis
- Buffalo Bills, 4-2
- New England Patriots, 3-4
- New York Jets, 1-5
- Miami Dolphins, 1-6
AFC North
Analysis
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-2
- Baltimore Ravens, 5-2
- Cleveland Browns, 4-3
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-3
AFC South
The Texans got blown out at home against the Rams.
- Tennessee Titans, 5-2
- Indianapolis Colts, 3-4
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 1-5
- Houston Texans, 1-7
AFC West
Analysis
- Las Vegas Raiders, 5-2
- Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2
- Kansas City Chiefs, 3-4
- Denver Broncos, 3-4
NFC East
The Eagles opened the week for the NFC East with an impressive thumping of the Lions.
- Dallas Cowboys, 5-1
- Philadelphia Eagles, 3-5
- Washington Football Team, 2-5
- New York Giants, 2-5
NFC North
The Packers moved into the top spot in the NFC with a win over the previously unbeaten Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Detroit had their worst performance of the year in a loss to the Eagles.
- Green Bay Packers, 7-1
- Minnesota Vikings, 3-3
- Chicago Bears, 3-4
- Detroit Lions, 0-8
NFC South
The Panthers moved out of the cellar with a win in Atlanta over the Falcons.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-1
- New Orleans Saints, 4-2
- Carolina Panthers, 4-4
- Atlanta Falcons, 3-4
NFC West
The Cardinals lost their zero, losing in the closing minutes to the Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Rams crushed the Texans in Houston.
- Arizona Cardinals, 7-1
- Los Angeles Rams, 7-1
- San Francisco 49ers, 2-4
- Seattle Seahawks, 2-5