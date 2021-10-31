Watch Justin Fields scramble for an amazing touchdown run

The Chicago Bears invested significant draft capital in quarterback Justin Fields and on Sunday, October 31, we saw the kind of play that could come to define him. Fields stumbled after the snap, but using his shifty moves was able to break free, cut back to his left and eventually scramble 22 yards for the touchdown.

Fields is having his best game as a rookie and the Bears are one-point back of the 49ers midway through the fourth quarter. Fields has completed 19 of 25 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown and has rushed ten times for 103 yards and that score. Cairo Santos missed the extra point to tie the game, but Fields is pulling the Bears into a tight contest with the 49ers.