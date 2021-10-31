 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets stun Bengals, upend a whole lot of Survivor pools

Cincinnati was caught sleeping and it will clear out a lot of Survivor pools in Week 8.

By David Fucillo
Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

If you entered Week 8 still alive in your NFL Survivor pool, there’s a good chance you took the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. There were likely plenty of non-Bengals choices in your pools, but odds are pretty high you took the Bengals. And oh boy, did this one sting.

The Bengals were caught looking ahead to Week 9 against the Browns, or just sleeping after a strong start to the season. The Bengals led for most of the game and had an 11-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Little did they know that Mike White was here to make a name for himself. The Jets quarterback threw three touchdown passes and for 405 yards to spring the monster upset.

How big an upset was it? The Bengals were 11-point favorites in the game and were installed at -525 on the moneyline. This is not the biggest upset ever, but it is a big one. And again, whatever the odds, if you had Cincinnati in Survivor, you’re just shaking your head after what seemed like a gimme.

