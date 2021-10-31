Jets stun Bengals, upend a whole lot of Survivor pools

If you entered Week 8 still alive in your NFL Survivor pool, there’s a good chance you took the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the New York Jets on Sunday. There were likely plenty of non-Bengals choices in your pools, but odds are pretty high you took the Bengals. And oh boy, did this one sting.

The Bengals were caught looking ahead to Week 9 against the Browns, or just sleeping after a strong start to the season. The Bengals led for most of the game and had an 11-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Little did they know that Mike White was here to make a name for himself. The Jets quarterback threw three touchdown passes and for 405 yards to spring the monster upset.

How big an upset was it? The Bengals were 11-point favorites in the game and were installed at -525 on the moneyline. This is not the biggest upset ever, but it is a big one. And again, whatever the odds, if you had Cincinnati in Survivor, you’re just shaking your head after what seemed like a gimme.