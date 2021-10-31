Calvin Ridley will step away from football to focus on mental wellbeing

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley had missed two of the last three games due to personal matters. Today, he posted on social media that he needed to step away from the game for his “mental wellbeing.”

We can do nothing but applaud Ridley for his courage in taking the needed moves for his health. It can’t be easy to walk away from such a prestigious position in American culture. There will be plenty of people who see this move as a weakness, when it can only be considered a strength to know when to take care of yourself when there isn’t an easy answer. Unlike a broken bone or strained hamstring, there aren’t easy answers for rehabilitating your mental health.

As it should be, there is no timetable for Ridley to return to the Falcons or if he even will. We hope that Ridley can find those answers and if football is part of his future, he’ll be welcomed back to the football world with open arms.