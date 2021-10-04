 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Raiders vs. Chargers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN.

By kate.magdziuk
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates his second quarter touchdown with Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in LA.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Raiders are one of two undefeated teams left in the AFC without a loss and are coming off a 31-28 win over the Dolphins in overtime. The Chargers sit at 2-1 and are coming off a big-time win over the Chiefs. The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -190 favorite. The Raiders are a +160 road underdog. The point total is installed at 53.

