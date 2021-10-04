What channel Raiders vs. Chargers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in LA.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Raiders are one of two undefeated teams left in the AFC without a loss and are coming off a 31-28 win over the Dolphins in overtime. The Chargers sit at 2-1 and are coming off a big-time win over the Chiefs. The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -190 favorite. The Raiders are a +160 road underdog. The point total is installed at 53.