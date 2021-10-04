What channel is Raiders vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off an impressive road win, and they will return home for a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Las Vegas has gone into overtime twice this season, but they will look for a 4-0 start to their season with a victory on Monday night. The Raiders rank inside the top 10 in yards per play on both sides of the ball, and Derek Carr has the most passing yards of any quarterback in the NFL.

Los Angeles will enter Monday’s game with a 2-1 record and beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 on the road in Week 3. The Chargers are the favorites in this matchup, but they can be had on the ground where they’re allowing 5.8 yards per rush attempt, which ranks dead last in the NFL.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 4th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, while Las Vegas is getting +155 odds to earn an upset win on the road. The over/under is set at 52.