Urban Meyer apologizes after viral video shows up following Jaguars-Bengals

The Urban Meyer era has not gotten off to a great start for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is 0-4 and while they gave Arizona and Cincinnati some trouble, they also blew leads in both games. Trevor Lawrence has shown signs of his high ceiling, but the organization remains in disarray to some extent.

And now, Urban Meyer is apologizing for being a distraction. Meyer spoke to the media on Monday after a video and photos went viral over the weekend showing a woman dancing up against him.

It probably should not have mattered because he’s an adult and he wasn’t breaking any laws, but considering what coaches tell players about getting into situations that might “reflect poorly on them” it’s no surprise Meyer would try and in turn be super serious about this.

The bigger issue from a football perspective was his decision to not fly back to Jacksonville with the team after the loss on Thursday. Teams usually give players a little time off following Thursday Night Football, but usually it’s not until after everyone returns to the home city. Meyer has Ohio connections, but it’s not a good look skipping the flight back.

Having a good time will get criticized by some, but the bigger issue would seem to be more him sticking around Ohio rather than flying back with his team.