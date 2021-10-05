Chiefs add Josh Gordon to 53-man roster, wide receiver on track to make debut vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster, putting the player on track to make his debut for the 2021 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. If all goes well for Gordon, he’ll be taking the field in primetime this Sunday.

Gordon has been the subject of controversy given his history of being in and out of the league for substance abuse. The receiver had a monster season in 2013, going for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. He was reinstated by the league in September, but it’s unclear what the terms of his return are.

The Chiefs are hurting at the No. 2 receiver spot with Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle failing to secure the role. Gordon’s talent is undeniable but does he have what it takes to outperform both players? Kansas City will still flow through Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, although Gordon could see a good amount of targets if he overtakes Hardman, Robinson and Pringle.