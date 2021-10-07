What channel is Rams vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 5

The LA Rams are set to travel to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Each team is coming off a divisional game, with the Rams having just lost to the undefeated Cardinals and the Seahawks winning over the 49ers.

The Rams are definitely looking like the better team at this point in the season, though they sit just one game ahead of the 2-2 Seahawks. QB Matthew Stafford has been playing lights out, ranking fourth in passing yards, totaling 11 passing touchdowns to 2 interceptions through four outings so far. Between the Rams receiving corps, RB Darrell Henderson on the ground and Stafford under center, they’re a difficult unit to slow down. Factor in Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the rest of their stout defense, and that’s enough to understand just why Vegas is favoring the road team this week.

The Seahawks have had their ups and downs so far this season, but this does remain an opportunity to make a statement against a hot divisional rival. The Seahawks have won each of the last two regular-season games that they’ve hosted against the Rams. The defense has given up a league-high 1,778 total yards to opposing defenses and are tied for the 12th most points allowed, so a win is likely to (once again) rest on the arm of Russell Wilson.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 7th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime

Broadcast map

The LA Rams are 2.5-point road favorites in this outing, with their moneyline odds sitting at -140. Seahawks moneyline odds sit at +120, with the over/under installed at 54.5 points.