How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks on Week 5 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Los Angeles Rams will head up North to face their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. The game will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Stadium in Seattle, Washington, and is broadcast on FOX and NFL Network.

The Rams are coming off their first loss of the season, a 37-20 trouncing by the hands of another NFC West foe, the Arizona Cardinals. LA’s defense was not stout against the Cards, allowing 216 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Matthew Stafford also had issues moving the ball and made one big mistake that made it tough to overcome the Cardinals. WR Cooper Kupp regressed as well, hauling in just 5 catches for 64 yards.

The Seahawks picked up a win to end a two-game skid, avoiding a complete collapse vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Seattle led 28-13 in the fourth quarter before the 49ers made is a game at 28-20. The Seahawks’ defense was able to force two key turnovers to give the team an advantage, since the offense really wasn’t up to par again. It’s clear WR Tyler Lockett is still banged up a bit.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to

If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the 2021 schedule release.