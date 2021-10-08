Breaking down NFL weather for Week 5, what it means for fantasy and betting

Saturday night update: Rain chances in Kansas City for the Sunday Night Football game have increased significantly.

In the Week 5 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Bills at Chiefs

Saturday update: Rain chances have increased to 90 percent in the Kansas City area, with chances for heavy rain. Much will depend on what the radar shows before game time, but they will almost assuredly get rain in this matchup

There is a 40 percent chance of rain in Kansas City and highs in the low 70s. Wind will be light. The rain is somewhat concerning, and is worth keeping an eye on as we close in on a game that will feature a lot of passing.

Saints at Washington

This is the only game with rain a strong possibility. Right now there is a 50 percent chance of rain, 10 mph winds and temperatures in the mid-40s. The D.C. area is worth keeping an eye on to see if the rain chances or wind speeds go up.

Better weather games

Jets at Falcons (in London)

London will be cloudy, but no rain is in the forecast. Temperatures should be in the mid-60s and wind around 7 mph. The game might be ugly, but the weather should be fine.

Patriots at Texans

There is a slight chance of rain in Houston, but the odds favor no precipitation in this matchup. Highs will close in on 90 degrees and winds will be 10-15 mph. This game looks to have the highest wind projections of the week, so is worth keeping an eye on.

Dolphins at Buccaneers

Temperatures should be in the mid-80s, with cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. Winds should be light and overall there isn’t much to worry about for this Florida battle.

Eagles at Panthers

With clear skies, highs in the mid-70s, and wind around 8 mph, these teams should have perfect football weather.

Titans at Jaguars

Wind will be around 13 mph with a slight chance of rain and temperatures in the low 80s. Great weather for 30 Derrick Henry carries.

Broncos at Steelers

Pittsburgh will be about 74 degrees with clear skies and 6 mph winds. Can’t get much better than that.

Packers at Bengals

The Bengals will host the Packers under sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s and wind around 9 mph.

Browns at Chargers

Clear skies, high of 77 degrees, and wind around 10 mph make for an uneventful forecast.

49ers at Cardinals

The Arizona desert will have highs in the low 80s, low humidity, clear skies and barely any wind. Gorgeous day to watch Trey Lance and Kyler Murray face off.

Colts at Ravens

Monday night looks to be a pristine Baltimore evening. Temperatures in the low 70s, clear skies and 3 mph winds shouldn’t bother the players or the fans.

Home sweet dome

Bears at Raiders

Lions at Vikings

Giants at Cowboys