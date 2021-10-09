What time will the Jets vs. Falcons play in London?

Depending on where you are located and your usual routine, your Sunday morning sleeping schedule could overlap with your Sunday NFL-watching schedule this weekend. The NFL is headed back to London for a matchup between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in a game that will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The league is not exactly showing Europe their best product as both teams will enter with a 1-3 record, but there seems to be a sizeable appetite for the sport whenever the NFL heads across the pond.

Regardless of who is playing, we know fans across the United States will surely be up and ready go to with the fantastic combination of eggs, coffee and NFL Network on TV as America’s addiction to football knows no bounds.

Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 45.