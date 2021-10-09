Where is Jets vs. Falcons game played in London?

The NFL’s International game series continues this weekend, as the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons travel across the pond for an early Sunday game. They’ll kick off Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. for the locals.

They’ll play this game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur F.C. The state-of-the-art stadium is just a few years old, officially opening its doors in April of 2019. It was the first stadium to feature a retractable pitch, making it available for use for Tottenham matches, NFL games, concerts, and more.

The NFL played their first International series games at the stadium in the fall of 2019, the first being a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders and the next being a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Before the pandemic, the league planned for the four annual games to be split between Tottenham and Wembley Stadium, with the franchises choosing which one they want to play in. However, next week’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will also be played at THS.