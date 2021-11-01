What channel Giants vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

One of the primary storylines heading into this prime time battle has been the struggles of the Chiefs, who are 3-4 heading into this matchup. They were demolished 27-3 by the Titans last Sunday in a game where Patrick Mahomes entered concussion protocol in the fourth quarter. The QB cleared protocol and will be good to go on Monday night.

The Giants head into this matchup coming off a much needed victory last Sunday, pounding the Panthers for a 25-3 victory. This will be the first of back-to-back games against AFC West opponents for the G-Men before going on a bye.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -425, Giants +320