What channel is Giants vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs have not looked like themselves much in 2021, but they will look to turn things around when they host the New York Giants on Monday, November 1st. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and can be seen on ESPN.

Kansas City was blown out by the Tennessee Titans last weekend, and Patrick Mahomes left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a head injury. He is expected to play on Monday night on an offense that is still playing well. However, the Chiefs rank dead last defensively in opponent yards per play, and it’s a big reason why they’re 3-4 this season.

The Giants are in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East at 2-5 as they trail the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys. New York earned their second win of the season last weekend with a victory over the Carolina Panthers, but the Giants have an offense that ranks just No. 23 in yards per play, and that will need to improve for any chance at an upset on Monday night.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, November 1st

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -425 moneyline odds, while New York is a +320 underdog. The point total is set at 52.