When is 2021 NFL trade deadline?

The 2021 NFL season is moving quickly, as we’re already nearly through eight weeks of the season. Though plenty of question marks remain for some of the NFL’s fringe teams, we do seem to have a pretty good idea of how the post-season could shake out and who is in contention for one of these coveted playoff spots. The clock is winding down, however, for teams to make roster moves ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Trades can technically be processed after the deadline but must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4:00 p.m.

There have already been some moves during the season, with Dan Arnold heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Mark Ingram returning to the New Orleans Saints. Let’s see if any other players, including some notable names, join them in making moves at this year’s trade deadline.

Most notably in Week 8, Titans RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury that will certainly send Tennessee on a quest for some depth at the position. It feels like all but a guarantee that they’ll make a move ahead of the trade deadline to acquire some depth to pair with Jeremy McNichols, who has only seen eight total carries on the season and is featured more heavily as a receiver out of the backfield.