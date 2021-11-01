What time is the 2021 NFL trade deadline?

The NFL Trade Deadline got pretty interesting on Monday morning when reports came out saying Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the regular season due to a broken foot. If that is the case, Tennessee will likely need to add another back via a trade if the team feels no free agents are worth adding. Add this along with the Deshaun Watson saga and the deadline may be more busy than we’re used to.

The NFL trade deadline for the 2021 NFL season is at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2. There’s a chance some moves get processed after the clock hits 4:00 p.m. but they have to be agreed upon and submitted to the league office prior to the deadline.

We’ve already seen some moves, with Dan Arnold and Mark Ingram changing teams. There are some big names, including Watson and Odell Beckham Jr., who could be on the move before time runs out on teams trying to make a trade. A few RBs who could end up in Tennessee include David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Ty’Son Williams and Tevin Coleman. Even if the Titans don’t make a play to replace Henry, we could see most of those backs on new teams after 4 p.m. ET.