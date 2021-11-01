Which teams have a 2022 first-round pick to trade at 2021 NFL trade deadline?

The Trade deadline is fast approaching and that means draft picks will be on the table for teams looking to upgrade. Unfortunately, most of the teams that have extra picks, have those picks because they traded away assets in the hope of rebuilding. They would need young players that would work in a rebuild and unlike the MLB, the NFL doesn’t have a farm system to trade from.

Here are the teams with an additional first-round pick they can use at the deadline to upgrade the roster immediately.

Eagles - acquired from Dolphins

Giants - acquired from Bears

Lions - acquired from Rams

Jets - acquired from Seahawks

It would be surprising to see any of these teams make big moves at the deadline, but with extra draft capital, they could make small moves with later picks they have squirreled away. If a team like the Dolphins wants to make a mega trade for DeShaun Watson, they’re going to need to give away future number one picks for that known commodity, but for the most part, teams want those first round picks to grab impact rookies on cheaper rookie deals.