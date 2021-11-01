Which teams don’t have a 2022 first-round pick to deal at the 2021 NFL trade deadline?

The 2021 NFL Trade Deadline is approach on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. Normally, we don’t see too much activity, but this year could be different. The Titans have potentially lost star RB Derrick Henry to a regular-season ending foot injury. If that’s the case, they could be active in looking for a replacement. There’s also the potential for QB Deshaun Watson to get traded.

Here are the teams that cannot trade a 2022 first-round pick at the deadline in an effort to improve the roster this season.

Bears - sent to Giants (Justin Fields deal)

It’s tough to grade this deal as of now. Fields has been playing as a rookie, which is a good sign early on. He hasn’t performed particularly well, but the Bears also don’t have a great team surrounding him. We’ll revisit this a few years down the line.

49ers - sent to Dolphins (Trey Lance deal)

Same as the Fields deal, the 49ers are hopeful Lance can develop into a replacement for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance has played in a limited sample in place of Jimmy G. The rookie has shown flashes of rushing upside and will need some more time to develop in the passing game.

Seahawks - sent to Jets (Jamal Adams)

Considering the Seahawks are 3-5 entering the deadline, this deal hasn’t looked great so far. Adams is third on Seattle in tackles with 55 and 2 passes defended through 8 games. Seattle’s defense has improved since early-season struggles, which has been solid.

Rams - sent to Lions (Goff-Stafford)

This deal should work out pretty well for both sides. Let’s face it, Stafford was never winning in Detroit and the Lions aren’t contending any time soon. It appears Detroit has the fast track to the No. 1 overall pick and will also get L.A.’s selection. Stafford has been a big upgrade for the Rams, who are going to contend for a Super Bowl this postseason.