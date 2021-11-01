Derrick Henry injury: Possible running back trade candidates for Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is reportedly dealing with a broken bone in his foot, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There currently is no timetable for a return and there is a real chance his season is over. Henry’s current backup is Jeremy McNichols,

McNichols could end up being the main back on the team, but we’ll also see the Titans explore moves outside their organization. There are free agent backs out there they could bring in, like Adrian Peterson, Todd Gurley, and Frank Gore, but there really aren’t any names still out that move the needle much. If the Titans are serious about bringing in a possible lead back, they’ll need to think trade.

With the news of Titans’ RB Derrick Henry being out indefinitely, RBs that might be available via trade due to depth chart or team’s standing:



Tevin Coleman

David Johnson/Philip Lindsay

Ty’Son Williams

Melvin Gordon (unlikely)

Ronald Jones

Mike Davis

Rashaad Penny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Schefter has done some of the heavy lifting for possible names, and of the group, Melvin Gordon, Ronald Jones, and Mike Davis lead the way. Schefter says Gordon is unlikely, but the do have rookie running back Javonte Williams, a losing record and a quarterback who I can’t envision leading them to a championship.

The Falcons are in an even worst spot and have a lot of incentive to get something back for Mike Davis, who has seen his workload fall with the emergence of Cordarrelle Patterson. Both of these names make a lot of sense for a team that leads their division and need help at what has been their most important position.

I’m sure other names will surface and running backs can be pried from teams for the right amount. We’ll see if even bigger names come out as possibilities in the coming days.