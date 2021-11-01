Broncos send LB Von Miller to Rams for two 2022 second day picks

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a deal to send Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Rams for two second-day picks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Rams are already stacked with Aaron Donald taking on two or three pass blockers at a time, but now the veteran Miller will be able to cause plenty of havoc in the NFC West.

The Broncos will receive 2022 second and third-round picks for the veteran pass rusher, per Schefter.

The Broncos are 4-4 and not out of the playoff race, but they also aren’t all in for a Super Bowl like the Rams are after they’ve gotten off to a hot start. The Rams have mortgaged their future for win now moved often over the last few seasons and aren’t a team to stand pat with the trade deadline fast approaching. Their moves to get Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and even Sony Michel after Cam Akers injury are just a few of the examples of the team being proactive. There’s a chance they could make even more trades, but this one should make their awesome defense even better and likely keep this team moving toward the NFC Championship game.