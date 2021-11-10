Mike White to start at QB for Jets in Week 10 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will start quarterback Mike White on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. White injured his forearm on his throwing arm in the first quarter of Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Josh Johnson played the rest of the game in a shootout.

All of this means Zach Wilson will remain sidelined at least one more week as he recovers from his knee injury. The Jets open Week 10 practice on Wednesday, after which we’ll get the first practice participation report of the week. Wilson won’t be starting this weekend, but it will be worth noting whether or not he gets at least a limited practice session in. The Jets are playing it conservative with the guy they drafted to be their franchise quarterback, so a DNP seems likely.

White came on in relief of Wilson in Week 7 and then helped lead the Jets to a stunning upset of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. The Jets face a Bills team this weekend that is struggling of late, losing two of its past three, including a shocker to the Jaguars last weekend.