Will Odell Beckham Jr. play this week on Monday Night Football in Rams-49ers?

The Los Angeles Rams continued adding to their “super team” on Thursday with the signing of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. The Browns released OBJ on Monday, and after nobody placed a waiver claim on Tuesday, he was free to sign anywhere. The Rams and Packers were the reported finalists and he settled on LA.

Beckham has dealt with some injuries but is generally in good shape to play. The Rams get an extra day of prep this week as they travel north to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to close out Week 10. Is that enough time for OBJ to play in the game?

Jordan Schultz tweeted after word of the signing that OBJ “hopes and plans” to play on Monday against the 49ers. He will likely arrive in LA on Thursday to finalize the signing and get his physical completed. The Rams have their first official practice of game week on Thursday, but likely will be completed by the time OBJ is signed and checked out. We’ll then see what happens on Friday for their second practice. If he is able to get in a limited workout, that only increases his chances of playing.

Even if OBJ does not know much of the playbook by Monday, they likely could put together a package of plays for him. If he is active, we likely would not see him play starter-level snaps, but a 10-20 snap limit would not be surprising. Sean McVay will likely meet with the media on Saturday as the team closes things out and we’ll get a better handle then on OBJ’s status for Monday.