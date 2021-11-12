Breaking down NFL weather for Week 10, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 10 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

There aren’t any games we really need to worry about this weekend.

Better weather games

Buccaneers at Washington

Landover, Maryland will be sunny, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees with wind speeds staying under 8 mph.

Lions at Steelers

There is currently a 50 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the low 40s, with wind around 9 mph. If this moves closer to 100 percent rain, then we can move it up into a bad weather game.

Saints at Titans

Skies will be clear with temperatures in the low 50’s and wind around 13 mph. The wind is worth keeping an eye on, but as it is they should be fine.

Browns at Patriots

Foxborough, Massachusetts will be pretty nice with sunny skies, temperatures in the high 40s and wind around 8mph.

Bills at Jets

MetLife Stadium and the great Mike White will host Josh Allen and the Bills. The Weather shouldn’t be too bad, as skies will be clear, temperatures in the high 40s and wind around 10 mph.

Vikings at Chargers

Perfect weather on the west coast as usual, as these teams will play under clear skies, temperatures in the low 80s and wind around 6 mph.

Eagles at Broncos

Denver will have highs in the upper 50s, clear skies and wind around 9 mph. Great weather.

Seahawks at Packers

The return of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will be chilly, with temps in the mid-30s and wind around 9 mph. There is a 25 percent chance of rain at the moment. If the odds increase, this game could get moved to the bad weather section.

Rams at 49ers

San Francisco will have clear skies, temperatures in the high 50s and wind around 5 mph. Perfect weather for some football.

Home sweet dome

Panthers at Cardinals

Chiefs at Raiders

Jaguars at Colts

Falcons at Cowboys