Sean Payton names Trevor Siemian starting QB for Saints vs. Titans

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is rolling with Trevor Siemian as his starting quarterback in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, according to The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell.

This is the second consecutive start for Siemian, who took over as the team’s quarterback against the Buccaneers when Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Taysom Hill, who was projected to be the team’s starter, was in concussion protocol at the time. Hill did clear the protocol and played sparingly in Week 9 against the Falcons but Siemian had most of the snaps. It felt like Payton would eventually go with Hill due to his rushing ability but it seems the head coach will limit him to wildcat and speciality packages.

Siemian could be in for a long day against the Titans, with Alvin Kamara trending towards not suiting up for the contest and Michael Thomas ruling himself out for the season. It’s hard to trust anyone on New Orleans’ offense in fantasy football this week.