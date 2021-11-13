Ben Roethlisberger ruled out for Week 10 vs. Lions after being placed on Covid/Reserve list

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions after being placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list on Saturday night. This means Mason Rudolph will likely make the start in place of Roethlisberger. Rudolph is 5-4 in nine career starts.

Roethlisberger says he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which means he’s still going to be eligible to come back for next week’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers if he remains asymptomatic and produces two negative tests 24 hours apart. If Roethlisberger was unvaccinated he would’ve been out for a minimum of 10 days, meaning he’d miss next week’s game as well.

The Steelers have won four straight games after starting the season 1-3. They are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, although the odds will likely change again ahead of kickoff. Pittsburgh is in the thick of the AFC playoff picture and could move into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens on record after Baltimore lost Thursday to Miami.