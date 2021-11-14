What channel is Falcons vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons face off in a Week 10 matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are looking to shake off an upset loss to the Denver Broncos 30-16 in Week 9. Dak Prescott returned to the lineup and showed some clear signs of rust, throwing for 232 yards, two TDs and an INT. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were both held in check and will need to show up this week.

The Falcons are coming off a big last-second 27-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. At 4-4, the Falcons are keeping their playoff hopes alive (barely). Matt Ryan had a great performance against the Saints, throwing for 343 yard and two TDs in the win.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cowboys are favored by 8 points on DraftKings Sportsbook playing at Jerry World in Week 10. The over/under is set at a very high 54.5 points. The Cowboys are also favored -380 on the moneyline and the Falcons are +290.