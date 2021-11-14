What channel is Jaguars vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars ride a winning streak into Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are coming off a huge upset win over the Buffalo Bills last week, winning 9-6 after being extreme underdogs. The defense shut down early-season MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Bills offense. Can Jacksonville repeat that performance in another tough road test vs. the Colts this week?

Indy has had an abbreviated bye week after defeating the New York Jets 45-30 on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. The Colts are still in it in the AFC South at 4-5 but the Tennessee Titans are beginning to pull away in first place. The Colts also can’t make up any games playing the Titans, having lost both already this season. After the Jaguars, they’ll have a big test against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts enter as 10-point favorites at home despite the Jaguars beating the Bills last week. Jacksonville is +360 on the moneyline if you’re feeling crazy. The point total for the game is set at 47.5.