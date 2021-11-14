What channel is Browns vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 10

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots face each other in the Bill Belichick Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns just dispatched their division rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 by a score of 41-16 to improve to 5-4. The AFC North has been a tough division this season and things shouldn’t get much easier. RB Nick Chubb was a big reason why the Browns got by the Bengals. He ran for 137 yards and 2 TDs in Week 9. Now, his status is up in the air thanks to Covid-19. Keep an eye on the news to see if Chubb will be cleared.

The Patriots have somehow strung together three straight wins despite having one of the more underwhelming offenses in the NFL. Rookie QB Mac Jones hasn’t killed the team and the run game has been consistent. Problem is both RBs — Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris — didn’t practice all week. If neither can play, the Pats will have to turn to JJ Taylor and Brandon Bolden.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Patriots enter this game as moneyline favorites at home at -140 while the Browns are +120. The spread is only 2.5 points in favor of New England, so there’s some value in the Browns ML. The over/under is set at 46.