What channel is Bills vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 10

The Buffalo Bills would like to get back on the field as soon as possible following an embarrassing loss, and they will play their second straight road game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 14th.

Buffalo is coming off a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the Bills dropped to 5-3. Buffalo is a half-game ahead of the New England Patriots for the top spot in the AFC East but will look to get back on track after losing two of their last three games.

New York had some extra days to prepare for this matchup as they played in the Thursday night game last week. The Jets were defeated 45-30 to drop to 2-6 on the season for last place in the AFC East. Quarterback Mike White left the game with an injury, but he is expected to be ready to go for Sunday’s game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bills will enter Sunday’s game as 12.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -720 moneyline odds, making the Jets +500 underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5.