What channel is Lions vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 10

The Detroit Lions are still looking for their first victory of the season, and they will head on the road for a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14th.

Detroit is 0-8 to this point of the season and is coming off a bye week. In their last time out, the Lions were blown out 44-6 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s hard to find too many strong areas for the Lions, which rank No. 31 defensively in yards per play and No. 28 offensively.

Pittsburgh is a half-game out of the lead for the AFC North at 5-3 in a competitive division that features four teams above .500. While the Lions are coming off a bye, the Steelers are on a short week as they played the Monday night game, a 29-27 home win over the Chicago Bears. After a slow start, Pittsburgh has won four consecutive games.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Steelers will enter Sunday’s game as 7.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -320 moneyline odds, making the Lions +250 underdogs. The over/under is set at 42.5.