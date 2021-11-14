What channel is Saints vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans bring a five-game winning streak into Week 10 when they match up with the New Orleans Saints. The Titans don’t have Derrick Henry but showed they can still be a force with an impressive win over the Rams in Week 9. The Saints are dealing with significant injuries on offense but hope to surprise the Titans in Week 10.

This is a great opportunity for Ryan Tannehill to show he was worth the contract extension. There’s a lot of questions surrounding Tannehill as the quarterback who can make enough plays to win a playoff game, so now he has a chance to show he’s the man for the job. A.J. Brown and Julio Jones are great receivers, though the latter still hasn’t kicked on yet.

The Saints are also dealing with big injuries. Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Sean Payton has named Trevor Siemian the starter again. Alvin Kamara could be out this week, and Michael Thomas has ruled himself out for the year. If New Orleans’ defense doesn’t come to play, this could be a rough afternoon for the Saints.

Saints vs. Titans TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites against the spread and -150 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints are +130 moneyline underdogs, while the total is set at 44.