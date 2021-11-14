What channel is Vikings vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 10 with both teams looking to recapture some of their early-season magic. The Vikings have lost two straight after winning three of the previous four contests, while the Chargers needed a late field goal to edge the Eagles to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Vikings have one of the best offensive skill groups in the league but Kirk Cousins continues to struggle in key situations. The quarterback has to be more in sync with his receivers, who could be the best tandem in the league. Dalvin Cook’s off-field issues could be a distraction for the team heading into this game.

The Chargers were the darlings of the league after upsetting the Chiefs before beating the Raiders and the Browns. It has taken a turn for the worst since then, with LA needing a late field goal to survive against the lowly Eagles. This is an opportunity to get back on track in a big way.

Vikings vs. Chargers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the spread and -165 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota is +145 on the moneyline, with the total set at 53.