What channel is Eagles vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 10

The Denver Broncos will go for their third consecutive victory when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14th. Philadelphia has lost three of their last four games heading into this matchup.

Philadelphia lost last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 at home to drop to 3-6, which is a tie for second place in a weak NFC East. The Eagles have been in four one-possession games and lost three of them, so we’ll see if they can close out the Broncos if they have the opportunity.

After consecutive wins over NFC East opponents, the Broncos improved to 5-4 and remain in the mix in a very competitive AFC West. Denver is coming off a very impressive performance in a 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and the Broncos led the game 30-0 before Dallas scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Broncos will enter Sunday’s game as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Eagles +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.