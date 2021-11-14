What channel is Seahawks vs. Packers on and what is game time for Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will likely get their starting quarterbacks for their matchup at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 14th.

Russell Wilson was cleared to play earlier this week, and he is likely to reclaim his spot as Geno Smith has been filling in for the Seahawks. In their last time out, Seattle blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 on Halloween heading into last week’s bye. The Seahawks are 3-5 as they have fallen below the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back for the Packers after missing last week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Green Bay played well defensively, but Jordan Love was unable to move the ball consistently in his first start, and the special teams really struggled in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay dropped to 7-2 but remains far ahead of everybody else in the NFC North.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Packers will enter Sunday’s game as 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 moneyline odds, making the Seahawks +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.