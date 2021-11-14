What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 10

The AFC West could be one of the most competitive divisional races down the stretch, and this weekend’s Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs heading on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City has fallen far short of the high expectations they set for themselves, but they have won consecutive games. The Chiefs are coming off a 13-7 victory over the Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers to improve to 5-4, a half-game behind the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas has dealt with all sorts of sad and tragic off-the-field issues this season, and we’ll see how the franchise can keep things together on the field. The Raiders were defeated by the New York Giants off a bye week their last time out, and Las Vegas is now 5-3 and tied for the top spot in the division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Chiefs will enter Sunday’s game as 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the Raiders +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.