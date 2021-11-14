What channel is Panthers vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 10

The Carolina Panthers meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 with one team hoping to re-capture the glory days while the other is a Super Bowl contender. Cam Newton returns to Carolina with the Panthers struggling at quarterback, while the Cardinals should get Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back.

The Panthers have come to terms with their failed Sam Darnold experiment and decided to bring Newton back into the mix. He’s lost some of his NFL MVP mojo but remains one of the most intriguing players in the league. Christian McCaffrey should perform better in this game as well after slogging through his Week 9 return.

The Cardinals were able to secure a win with backups in Week 9 but should get their stars back for Week 10. Arizona’s defense has been able to force turnovers routinely this season and should take advantage of a struggling Carolina offense.

Panthers vs. Cardinals TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cardinals are 10.5-point favorites against the spread and -490 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Carolina is +360 on the moneyline, with the total set at 44.5.