What channel is Bucs vs. Washington on and what is game time for Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out of the bye week to meet the Washington Football Team in Week 10. The Bucs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while Washington attempts to get back into the NFC East picture.

Tampa Bay’s offense got a much-needed break during the bye week. That unit has carried this team while the defense deals with injuries. Tom Brady is as good as he’s ever been and is gunning for Peyton Manning’s single-season touchdown record.

Washington has had to lean on Taylor Heinicke with Ryan Fitzpatrick hurt, although the journeyman quarterback should be closer to returning. The team still doesn’t have a quarterback of the future at the moment, so that’s going to be topic of discussion as the team struggles to keep pace with Dallas in the NFC East.

Buccaneers vs. Washington TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 14th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is -410 on the moneyline, while Washington is +310. The total is set at 51.