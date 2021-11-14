How to watch Vikings vs. Chargers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and LA Chargers. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Vikings have lost back-to-back games heading into Week 10 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. It was another blown loss last week when the Ravens came back to win 34-31. Minnesota’s defense continues to be the issue, allowing at least 27 points for the fourth time this season.

The Chargers had their second straight game decided in a final score fo 27-24. This time they were on the winning side. That was a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on a last-second game-winning FG by Dustin Hopkins. At 5-3, the Chargers have a chance to take over first place in the AFC West this week with a win.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Vikings vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIN +150, LAC -170