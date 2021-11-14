How to watch Panthers vs. Cardinals NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

He’s baaaaack. Cam Newton was signed to a one-year contract by the Panthers on Thursday with the team’s QB depth struggling. Sam Darnold is out and PJ Walker isn’t the answer. So the Panthers will run it back with Newton, who helped lead the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance back in the 2015 season.

The Cardinals are having some QB issues of their own. Kyler Murray is questionable heading into Week 10 after sitting out last week due to an ankle injury. We’ll see if Murray can get back for Sunday but things aren’t looking great. Arizona is still fine considering the 8-1 record and top spot in the NFC West at the moment. The Panthers shouldn’t be a tough task.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Panthers vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CAR +350, ARI -475