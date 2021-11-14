How to watch Bucs vs. Washington NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week after the New Orleans Saints snapped their four-game winning streak in Week 8. Tom Brady and Co. have had some time to reflect. That hasn’t helped a few key players get over some injuries. WR Antonio Brown, WR Chris Godwin and TE Rob Gronkowski all missed practice on Thursday and are question marks this week.

Washington was also on bye last week, but the Football Team didn’t go into the bye week riding a high. The WFT has lost four games in a row and will have a tough time avoiding a fifth straight L this week. There isn’t much to look forward to the rest of the season. It’s not like Washington is digging itself out of this hole in the NFC East, let alone contending for a wild card spot.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bucs vs. Washington

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TB -425, WAS +320