How to watch Lions vs. Steelers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Will this be the week the Detroit Lions pick up a win? Probably not. The Lions will come off a bye week looking to head to Pittsburgh and upset the Steelers, not an easy task. Before the bye week, things did not go well for Detroit. The Lions lost 44-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Stopping the run game will be big on the road against the ‘Lers.

The Steelers won their fourth straight game on Monday Night Football over the Chicago Bears. At 5-3, the Steelers have a shot at the competitive AFC North, which is shaping up to be the best division in the NFL. Pittsburgh still needs to get some consistency on offense, though that shouldn’t be too difficult against the Lions at home.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Lions vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: DET +260, PIT -335