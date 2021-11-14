How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It’s been the tail of two halves of the first half of the season for the Falcons. After starting 1-3, the Falcons are 3-1 in their past four games. The latest win came last week on a FG against the New Orleans Saints. QB Matt Ryan had arguably his best game of the season, throwing for 343 yards and two TDs.

The Cowboys enter this week coming off their worst game of the season. After being heavy favorites over the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys laid an absolute egg in a 30-16 loss. Dallas is still working to get its offense completely healthy. Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott are all dealing with something the past few weeks. The big letdown was the defense, which had major issues containing RBs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Falcons vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: ATL +300, DAL -400